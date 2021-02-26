Emma Watson ready to quit her career to have children?

Emma Watson is about to end her career. Indeed, the famous actress would like to devote herself fully to her private life.

So the news struck like a bomb. Indeed, Harry Potter actress Emma Watson is said to have put her film career aside.

Based on the many rumors currently circulating on the Web. From the top of her 30 years, Emma Watson would have felt the need to take a break away from the boards.

Known and recognized for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, the pretty blonde has charmed a whole generation of teenagers. Today she would like to start a family of her own, hence her withdrawal into the limelight.

Info or intox ? Still, it looks like the actress has been off social media for a long time. Indeed, the star has not posted any posts since the summer of 2020. In fact, this silence worries her fans a lot.

The latter do not hesitate to tell him under her latest publications. “We miss you”, “Take care of you”, “We love you”, can we read under her posts. A rain of love accompanied by videos in tribute to her career but also to her interviews.

In short, Emma Watson risks destroying the hearts of any loyal fan if she truly considers a long movie hiatus.

EMMA WATSON WANTS TO DEDICATE IN HER PRIVACY

The rumor launched by the Daily Mail quickly spread around the world. Indeed, the British newspaper announced recently that Emma Watson wanted to take a step back and spend more time with her fiancé Leo Alexander Robinton.

A Californian businessman who has won the heart of the feminist actress. Yes, in addition to having the perfect love affair with her sweetheart, the Hollywood star does not forget this cause which is very close to her heart.

In fact, in 2014 she was appointed UN Women Goodwill Ambassador. A sublime status which therefore allows it to promote gender equality around the world. Just that !

The actress has come to an age where she wants to start a family, but that doesn’t necessarily mean she will put her career on hold. The rumor of a film break was therefore denied by her manager Jason Weinberg.

Indeed, the latter explained to Entertainment Weekly: “Emma Watson’s social networks are dormant, but not her career. “Hermione Granger’s interpreter is not leaving the world of cinema yet!

So it looks like she is coming back to the forefront. But in how long? That remains to be seen!

In fact, Emma Watson’s last role dates back to 2019, she played the role of Meg in Greta Gerwig’s film Daughters of Doctor March. While waiting for her big comeback, her millions of fans will still be able to watch her latest film.