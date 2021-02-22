Is Emma Watson putting her career on hiatus to focus on her role as a girlfriend? According to beauty agent Emma Watson, the beautiful actress has put her career on hiatus! A stagnation that can be explained by her new romantic relationship with a certain Leo Robinton …

For the past few months, Emma Watson’s career seems to be on standby! Indeed, according to the DailyMail, the actress revealed by the “Harry Potter” saga at the age of 9, decided to focus on her love life!

Emma indeed seems more in love than ever with her darling Leo Robinton. In a relationship for 18 months, the 2 lovebirds do not let go … To the point where the star puts aside her career!

“Maybe she wants a family,” a source told our colleagues at Dailymail. As for her agent, the latter explained to the tabloid that Emma Watson had not made any new commitments on a series or a film …

After having been in the spotlight for most of her life… Emma Watson is therefore concentrating on her personal life… And she is doing well! Even if her fans are surely eager to find her on the big screen… They will know how to be patient!

Emma Watson: ready to give up her career for love?

IS EMMA WATSON ENGAGED TO LEO ROBINTON?

The beautiful Emma Watson and her darling do not publicize their relationship at all! Indeed, the latter do not post any photos of themselves on the Web and are discreet!

However, the British actress remains an international star … Thus, the latter can not always avoid the indiscreet paparazzi!

This is how we know that 2 weeks ago the couple were spotted on the streets of Los Angeles. The town where Emma Watson’s darling lives! Indeed, the latter made a fortune there in the sale of legal cannabis.

Thus, on the leaked photos of the couple … Internet users have obviously noticed the complicity and love of the 2 lovebirds … But not only! They especially noticed the ring that the actress had on her finger!

Indeed, they wonder therefore if Leo Robinton asked his beautiful in marriage … A new milestone to be crossed which would not be surprising for the actress of 30 years!

Indeed, Emma Watson has been in a relationship for almost 2 years with the beautiful brunette. A period during which the latter took the time to meet their respective families …

What is more, according to the Daily Mail the latter would even consider becoming parents! Nothing would prevent them from putting a noose around their necks! You just have to be patient to know if Emma Watson and her sweetheart will say yes or not!

Indeed, those who know the actress well already know that she will not make a statement on this subject until she is married!