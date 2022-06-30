Emma Thompson talks about sex, good luck to you, Leo Grande [EXCLUSIVE CLIP]

Screen Rant is pleased to present an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from a delightfully sex-positive comedy Good luck to you, Leo Grande. Currently streaming on Hulu, Searchlight Pictures joins screen veteran Emma Thompson (Real Love) with relative newcomer Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) for an honest and refreshing look at how intimacy, self-acceptance and sex work can intertwine.

Written by Kathy Brand (who worked with Thompson on the film “The Return of Nanny McPhee”) and directed by Sophie Hyde (“Animals”, 2019), “Good Luck to You”, Leo Grande follows retired schoolteacher Nancy (played by Thompson) during her sexual awakening after marriage. Leo (McCormack), of course, plays a big role in this sex worker she hires to show her all the subtleties. But what neither of them expected was the sincerity and genuine connection that would develop between them during the sessions.

In an exclusive behind-the-scenes clip from Hulu, the two stars of “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande” reveal the themes of sexual intimacy and the professional aspect of Leo’s work. McCormack shares the immediate interest he felt in portraying a character who has so rarely appeared on screen in the past, while Thompson reveals one of her favorite moments of opening Nancy’s mind to the world of sex work and the possibilities that regulating it would entail.

Hyde also gives viewers a glimpse into the creative process, explaining how the team consulted real-life sex workers to gain insight into their lives as they tried to recreate Leo’s character in reality. Although not every participant in the trade shares his story, there are many people whose point of view has not yet been revealed, because the world is more naturally focused on the obscene and tragic stories of unwitting participants.

Good luck, the world premiere of “Leo Grande” took place at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it received rave reviews and eventually received distribution contracts through Hulu in the US and Lionsgate in the UK. Now American viewers can enjoy the warm and tender drama from the comfort of their own home, and hopefully imbue themselves with the valuable message that history wants to convey.

