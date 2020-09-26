Emma Stone and Dave McCary got married together

Stars Emma Stone and Dave McCary announced their engagement in December of last year.

Emma Stone is married! The Oscar-winning actress married Dave McCary after announcing their engagement on McCary’s Instagram in December, a source confirmed to People magazine.

The confirmation of their nuptials comes two weeks after Stone, 31, was seen wearing matching rings with McCary as they walked together in Los Angeles on September 11.

Stone wore a long-sleeved white shirt with baggy overalls, Birkenstock sandals and a white baseball cap, while McCary was seen wearing a white graphic tee and black pants.

Oh also – Emma Stone and Dave McCary have been spotted wearing matching gold bands on their ring fingers (making us believe they already got married) as they took a walk in Los Angeles 🥰 pic.twitter.com/ejpNzrSwNO — best of emma stone (@badpostestone) September 21, 2020

Stone and McCary’s engagement announcement in December included a photo of them with Stone holding her engagement ring, a pearl set in a diamond halo.

Their engagement came just over two years after People magazine confirmed their relationship in late October 2017, and a source at the time told the outlet that the couple had been dating for three months.

Emma and Dave admire each other

The couple met when the actress appeared on Saturday Night Live in late 2016 and found a balance in work and life together. The couple had postponed their wedding in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Page Six.

“She is professional in every way, very talented and focused on her work, and Dave respects that,” an industry source told People in December 2019.

“He is totally supportive and selfless in her desire for success. Those are great qualities in a man for someone like Emma. She is impressed by his talent and respects him immensely. ”

The industry source said the strength of Stone and McCary’s relationship lies in their ability to let each other shine.

"Two highly successful people in the entertainment business don't always give each other the space they need," the source said. "But he encourages her, and she loves that."




