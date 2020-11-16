Emma Roberts looks good in a long green dress

Emma Roberts shows off her pregnancy beauty and shine in an amazing green dress

Emma Roberts looked gorgeous in a green Carolina K maxi dress. The dress was flowy and breezy, which the actress has chosen to dress her growing pregnancy belly.

The 29-year-old actress is pregnant with her first child with Garrett Hedlund, and they are delighted with the baby’s arrival. Although Emma Roberts has not told the public when her baby will be born, she did reveal that it is a boy.

Emma Robert enchants with pregnancy look

Emma Roberts wore Carolina K’s Betka dress in forest green. The dress is made from 90 percent cotton and 10 percent silk and features off-white prints of desert animals and flora on the body.

The Betka dress features a round neckline with tie straps that have matching green and off-white tassels at the end of the tie. It is made in India. The Betka dress costs approximately $ 550.

According to the Daily Mail, Emma Roberts wore the dress two days in a row, a testament to how much she loves the garment.

Cotton and silk are perfect options for pregnant women at any time of the year, but especially for women who live in warmer climates and want to make sure their clothing is lightweight and breathable.

🥰💚 Pregnant @RobertsEmma wears same green dress for second day in a row https://t.co/ySep6EJ4xX via @DailyMailCeleb — EmmaLover59 (@EmLove59) November 13, 2020

Emma Roberts always makes sure to wear a mask when in public. While not all celebrities take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, others do.

Sometimes the Scream Queens star wears creative, hand-embroidered or patterned face masks. For her trip, she wore a basic white mask.



