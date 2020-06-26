Emma Roberts is pregnant, expecting her first child with Garrett Hedlund

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund may have their first baby soon. Actress Emma Roberts is pregnant and she will soon receive her first baby with Garrett Hedlund .

Everything seems to indicate that after a year together, Emma and Garret are waiting for their first child , although the actors have not shared any information about it, some media claim that the image of Emma Roberts reveals her state.

Recently a couple was caught taking a walk while holding hands and, after that, some reports began to point out that the actress could be pregnant , this being the first time that the girl became a mother.

Fans of both stars have shown their support for the couple on social media through congratulatory comments and good wishes for the next stage in their lives.

Likewise, they have expressed the desire that Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund give a public announcement to confirm these rumors.

Estoy feliz de que Garrett Hedlund y Emma Roberts estén esperando un bebé, pero mi yo de hace 10 años está completamente destrozada porque GARRETT HEDLUND MI AMOR, SERÁ PAPÁ🥺 Dlb pic.twitter.com/jnuXJu0TMX — lilibth (@xmatlg) June 25, 2020

The couple began dating in March 2019, after Emma Roberts and actor Evan Peters ended their relationship.

Another couple who recently confirmed their pregnancy were Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid and, although the news leaked without their authorization, they later shared their joy and thanked their fans for their good wishes.



