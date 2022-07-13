Emma Roberts accidentally “burst” a skirt with sequins when she got into the car before the Dolce & Gabbana show

High fashion can be risky! Emma Roberts proved this to be true when she had a wardrobe malfunction during the 2022 Haute Couture Week in Italy.

Before attending the Dolce & Gabbana show on Sunday, July 10, the 31-year-old actress accidentally tore a pink sequined skirt decorated with flowers, which she wore to view the brand’s autumn-winter 2022 collection. The video posted on Instagram shows Roberts getting into a black car in a glamorous dress, which she complemented with a soft pink corset and pointed-toe heels.

“Uh—huh,” the “American Horror Story” star can be heard saying when someone asks if she’s okay. “I actually broke my back!” Roberts says cheerfully in response.

While it’s not immediately clear if Roberts patched up a tear before sitting down for the big event, she continued the party despite the incident. Her stylist Brit Elkin Hines posted a breathtaking shot of the movie star at the show posing in her own Dolce & Gabbana design. To complement the glittering ensemble, Roberts donned a floral print choker and metallic platform shoes. For her glamour, the main character Nancy Drew chose smoky eye makeup and styled her hair in the middle with loose curls.

The Dolce & Gabbana show was studded with stars. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Alta Moda, the most famous Hollywood stars, including Drew Barrymore, Mariah Carey, Ciara, Sharon Stone, Kris Jenner and others, came out in bright outfits.

The celebration took place in the Syracuse Cathedral, and models in lace dresses, transparent dresses, gold headdresses and much more appeared on the podium.

In May, the Kardashian-Jenner family had their own Dolce & Gabbana moment at the wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in Portofino.

Each sister, including the bride, wore both custom-made and archived jewelry from the Italian label throughout the Poosh founder’s wedding weekend. On May 22, 43-year-old Kardashian said “yes” in a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana mini dress made of satin and lace with a corset design. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie. The mini dress was paired with transparent gloves, lace pumps and a veil with a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center – a reference to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Speaking about her dress, Kardashian told Vogue: “Designing my dresses with Domenico [Dolce] and Stefano [Gabbana] was a dream come true in every sense.”