Emma Coronel’s attempts to create a drug-free image

It has always been characterized by its beauty, its presence and its behavior. Anyone who saw her walking down the street would never imagine that she is the very wife of one of the most famous drug traffickers in the world: Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera.

This is Emma Coronel Aispuro, the American, of Mexican origin, only 32 years old, who has managed to capture the eyes of many and the reflectors of the media. A young woman whose life has changed overnight, a young woman who tries to remove the stigma of drug trafficking.

She is the third wife of the Mexican drug lord. The couple met when she was only 17 years old and a beauty queen in the northern state of Sinaloa. Today they have two daughters, who were born in the United States.

Coronel has captured the spotlight for its modern, fresh and sensual image. He has been present in most of the hearings in the trial against Guzmán Loera. Always wearing designer clothes.

Although she has always denied that she knew about her husband’s business, there are investigations that indicate that her father and brother were arrested in 2013 after helping “El Chapo” in his second escape from a maximum security prison.

Thanks to her activism on Instagram, whose account was verified, every day she reaches more popularity, which she has been able to use to promote her businesses that she has in Sinaloa.

And it is that through her account you can know what her life is like: she publishes selfies, photographs where she looks elegant and sexy, wearing expensive jewelry and traveling the world.

Yes, it is reflected that she leads an ostentatious life, something that has caused controversy since she is accused of living on the money her husband raised during the 30 years he was in charge of the powerful Sinaloa Cartel.

An attitude that little had been seen of drug trafficking women. However, she is not the only one in Guzmán Loera’s family who has decided to lead an eccentric life narrated on social networks: some of her older children post their expensive cars, their pets (lion cubs to name a few) and even aircraft.

Today, Emma Coronel is considered a star in the drug trafficking show business.



