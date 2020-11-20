Emma Coronel pride itself jewels that accentuate her collar

Emma Coronel, showed a new gift on social networks, which makes one wonder if she is being courted by a new heartthrob while her husband, the drug trafficker Joaquín “el Chapo” Guzmán, former leader of the Sinaloa Cartel (CDS) continues to serve a life sentence in a maximum security prison in the United States.

Although the reality is that they are only about gifts that they send to the former beauty queen, as long as stores are promoted, taking advantage of the large number of followers she has, or it could even be paid collaborations, since Instagram verified that it’s actually about Emma Coronel.

Emma Coronel, boasts jewels that highlight her bulging cleavage

Just a week before, Chapo’s wife surprised her followers with a radical change in look as she wore long blonde hair extensions and shared the photos on social networks.

As we informed you, Emma Coronel could earn almost $ 4,000 dollars. for their mentions, because we remember that many times there are companies and establishments that pay for celebrities on social networks to publish content about a product or service and thus more people buy or are interested in them.

There is a record that an influencer with less than 100,000 followers in a social network, earns between $ 217 and $ 327 approximately for a publication, in the case of Emma Coronel, she could charge between $ 868 and almost $ 1,296 per post since she has more than 397,000 Followers number that keeps growing.



