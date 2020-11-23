Emma Cakecup is the victim of the break-in attempt!

In Story of his Instagram account, Oltean Vlad confided that he had been the victim of an attempted robbery with his darling Emma Cakecup!

This Sunday, November 22, Oltean Vlad shared a new photo in Story from his Instagram account. And the least we can say is that Emma Cakecup’s darling did not fail to make his fans react. They seemed worried.

Oltean Vlad said he was the victim of an attempted break-in with Emma Cakecup. The young man confided at first: “Last night, something sick happened.”

Oltean Vlad then revealed: “We didn’t want to talk to you about it. We wanted to act as if nothing. But we almost got robbed in the middle of the night. Around 3 am ”. However, he did not say anything more about this event.

But his darling decided to speak on his Instagram account. She looked quite stressed after what she had just experienced. Fortunately, more fear than harm, nothing happened.

EMMA CAKECUP AND OLTEAN VLAD STRESSED AFTER THE BURGLARY ATTEMPT

Olten Vlad’s sweetheart said, “Well, as you must have seen in Olten Vlad’s story, that night people tried, I think, to get home. I didn’t want to talk about it on the networks ”.

Emma Cakecup also added: “But hey, Vlad decided to do it. It is complicated and scary. Next time we’ll call the police. Especially since I have nothing of value at home “.

The young woman also explained that she had “no cash. No bags worth thousands of euros “. She revealed, “It blows all of this on me. Do not worry. I’m not going to live in Dubai ”.

The sweetheart of the influencer still balked: “It’s a shame that in France there are so many ill-intentioned people. It’s just boring not to feel safe in our own country. “



