Emiru Has The Perfect Answer to The Viewer’s Detailed Statement About The Guy

Popular Twitch streamer Emily “Emiru” Schunk got the perfect answer after she received a detailed statement about her boyfriend as a Christmas gift from one of her viewers.

During 2022, Emiru became one of the best female Twitch streamers.

The popular cosplayer and League of Legends player regularly gathers 13,000 viewers on each broadcast, and at the beginning of the year he broke the 1,000,000 subscribers mark on the platform.

Opening Christmas presents during a recent broadcast, Emiru received the perfect response after receiving a detailed boyfriend statement from one of her viewers.

Emiru responded perfectly to the guy’s request

On December 22, Emiru opened Christmas gifts that fans sent to her mailbox for the holiday.

At the same time, she opened a gift with a candle made of caramel coffee beans and expressed how good it smells before opening the accompanying note.

“I need to sort it out a bit before I explain what it is,” she explained. “Um, so this is a boyfriend app, including photos, his email, location, phone number, college information and the car he drives.

“I’m too busy, man. I’m too busy playing Overwatch. Sorry, but thanks for the candle.

Responding to the guy’s request, Emily opened the rest of her gifts.

After watching her chat during the clip, it seems that the viewer filming his frame could not react to her reaction.

