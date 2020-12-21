Eminem: “The Killing of Music” is not unanimous!

For the first time, artist Eminem might not be the TOP 1 with his surprise project “Music to be Murdered By”!

Friday, December 18, Eminem unveiled his surprise project Music to be Murdered By – Face B. This is the sequel to his album Music to be Murdered By unveiled in January 2020. The rapper does not seem to have convinced his many fans. .

According to Hits Daily news outlet, “‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’ is heading for the top 3 in the US album chart. He previously debuted at # 1 ″.

In fact, when it was released, the reissue was number one on the Billboard. This was his tenth straight number 1 album.

Thus, in a few months, Eminem crossed the million sales in the USA and the 20 billion plays on Spotify. A great success !

The rest of the project does not seem to have convinced. Eminem might not be the TOP 1 for the very first time!

EMINEM: IN CLASH!

Still, Eminem did not hesitate to reproduce the usual pattern with his small spikes, especially intended against Snoop Dogg and 6ix9ine.

Targeted by Slim Shady in the reissue in his latest album, Snoop Dogg has already reacted. Thus, on Instagram, the latter was keen to respond, without clearly naming Eminem.

“People who cannot communicate think that everything is subject to dispute. Back in the day, if someone hated you, that meant you fucked up. Now it has a positive connotation. He wrote.

The reactions were quick and the least we can say is that people on the Internet do not seem to be agreeing with him but rather that of Eminem.

“I didn’t realize you were a hater”, “Innuendo sucks Snoop, pick up the mic or your phone”, “Guess the GOAT worship you? », They write on the web. To be continued !



