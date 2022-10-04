Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson will play the main role in the prequel “Dune”

A new prequel series “Dune” starring Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson is on the way.

The action of “Dune: Sisterhood” takes place 10,000 years before Paul Atreides (Timothy Chalamet in the recent Denis Villeneuve film) ascended the throne, and will focus on the Harkonnen sisters.

The plot is based on a science fiction novel by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson 2012, which takes place in the Dune universe created by Herbert’s father, Frank Herbert.

According to Deadline, Watson and Henderson will play Valiva and Tula Harkonnen, sisters who come to power in the Sisterhood that later becomes the Bene Gesserit.

In Villeneuve’s film, Charlotte Rampling plays Guy’s Reverend Mother Helen Mohiam, a Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother who checks on Paul before he leaves for Atreides.

“Sisterhood” was created, written and produced by Diana Ademu-John, who will also co-host the show along with Alison Shapker.

Villeneuve is also the executive producer of the series along with John Speights, Scott Z. Burns, Matthew King, John Cameron, Kate Collins and Brian Herbert, as well as Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert, who serve as executive producers of Frank Herbert’s estate. .

Filming for “Dune: Part Two” officially began this summer, after the film was officially announced last October after the first film earned over $40 million at the U.S. box office in its opening weekend.

Dune also won six Oscars, including Best Sound, Visual Effects, Artist, Music, Editing, and Cinematography.