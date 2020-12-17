Emily Ratajkowski: What is her beauty routine really worth?

Emily Ratajkowski shares her beauty routine with us in detail! But considering the shock price of its creams, what is it really worth?

So last year, the pretty brunette shared her routine with us! For the modest sum of 550 €, Emily Ratajkowski thus has a real doll skin …

“No matter what my day, I always take the time to take care of my skin. I remove my makeup, I scrub, and depending on the result, I use different products, “she says.

The 5 products that are part of her beauty routine? A Kiehl’s exfoliant for men (€ 24), a Kiehl’s Ultra facial Cleanser (€ 17), the Supernova serum from the Joanna Vargas brand (258 €), a facial cream from the Dr. Barbara Sturm brand (201 €) and the Black Rose Oil from the Sisley brand (205 €)…

But fans are wondering! In view of the Emily Ratajkowski routine award, is it really thanks to her creams and her daily beauty routine that the star has perfect skin?

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI BEAUTY ROUTINE: TOP OR FLOP?

To find out if the prize is worth it, Sophie Strobel, biologist and cosmetologist, gives us her opinion on Emily Ratajkowski’s routine!

To begin with, she strongly advises against the daily use of an exfoliant: “This type of white clay exfoliant must be massaged for a long time and thus pulls the skin a lot. It is not ideal to repeat this operation every night. Day to day, it is better to favor an enzymatic or chemical exfoliation ”.

Emily Ratajkowski’s serum? “It’s a very nice composition but its interest when you have not yet wrinkled is limited and above all, its price is not justified”.

As for the moisturizer, says Sophie Strobel, “It offers a great formula, but the price is too high. Moisturizing creams sold in pharmacies, such as those from La Roche-Posay for example, are more than enough. The cream can also “duplicate the oil, which is interesting especially in winter.” This one is very luxurious. But there are satisfactory ones at a much more moderate price. ”

To conclude with the skin cleanser, she recommends that we apply one, even when we are not wearing makeup. And you, what is your beauty routine and your budget? Tell us everything in the comments!



