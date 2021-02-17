Emily Ratajkowski unveils her very intimate baby shower!

Good news for fans of the pretty brunette! Emily Ratajkowski had a very intimate baby shower and reveals it to us on her Instagram!

New buzz for the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski! For Valentine’s Day, the pretty brunette had an ultra hot and very intimate surprise baby shower with her friends!

Certainly, Emily Ratajkowski never ceases to be talked about! Having been unanimous on the web for many years, her name has been a constant buzz since she became pregnant! And for good reason…

Since she is preparing to welcome her first child with her husband Sebastian-Bear McClard, fans have been desperate to learn more about her, her pregnancy and especially the couple’s unborn baby! They were therefore delighted that Emily Ratajkowski unveiled her baby shower as a story on her Instagram account a few days ago!

Indeed, Emrata had the right to a very special Valentine’s Day this year! Very close friends of the star have organized a surprise baby shower a little offbeat for February 14!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI’S SURPRISE BABY SHOWER

Indeed, the model and famous businesswoman had the right to a very intimate baby shower! On the topic of space at the NoMad hotel in New York, her friends organized everything on the sly!

Wing Inamorata and art dealer Sarah Hoover both shared brunch shots! But that’s not all ! Alison Chemla, founder of Alison Lou, was also present at the “galentines” party, as was Leigh Lezark of DJ duo The Misshapes.

Hoover artist and husband Tom Sachs provided hand-drawn temporary tattoos! He also took care of the menus for the party, which was held in a private room at the hotel!

Nicely decorated, we discover plenty of “Bearata” balloons, gold table decorations, colorful floral arrangements and even tie and dye masks! The best, don’t you think?

Guests were also treated to a sumptuous three-course meal! Not to mention, the solar system cake prepared by cult baker: Betsy Thorleifson!

For the occasion, Emily Ratajkowski wore a very beautiful snake print dress, high boots and a silky pink eye mask with “Please do not disturb” written on it! Later, she changed into a Tom Sachs sweatshirt and a cake hat!

Throughout the day, Emily Ratajkowski’s storys revealed very cute little bits of her baby shower! She therefore opened her batch of gifts live: dressing gowns, personalized cushions for Mama Bear, Daddy Bear and baby “Bearata”, etc …