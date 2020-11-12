Emily Ratajkowski swears by this very trendy accessory!

New buzz for Emily Ratajkowski! The pretty brunette does not do without this ultra trendy accessory: her gold hoop earrings!

New buzz for Emily Ratajkowski! The pretty brunette does not do without this ultra trendy accessory: her gold hoop earrings!

Unsurprisingly, Emily Ratajkowski never ceases to be talked about! Followed by more than 27 million subscribers on Instagram, she never ceases to panic the web with her topless outfits, her new jewels or her ultra sexy bikinis!

And for good reason … Emily Ratajkowski fans love to follow her daily life, whatever it is! Whether alone, with her darling, her dog or with her family, each of her posts is therefore a real success!

Not to mention each of her outfits which is decrypted in great detail on the web! And her new trendy accessory is none other than creole style gold earrings!

It must be said that for her fans, the pretty brunette knows how to do the show. A few hours ago, the top model also pleased her subscribers by revealing them to us!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: PASSION GOLD CRÉOLES EARRINGS

This is the new trend of the moment! All the stars are revealed on the web with the same pair of earrings!

Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski,… With their ultra trendy look, they wear large gold earrings called Baby Jammas.

Unsurprisingly, this model of earrings is super hot! These hoops are thus simply XXL glamorous for the ear.

Model Emily Ratajkowski therefore likes to style her hair in a classic and simple way when she is at home. This does not mean that she forgets to add a nice finishing touch with her gold hoops!

Indeed, this is not surprising! Her earrings add a touch of glamor with a black mesh sweater.



