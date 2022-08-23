Emily Ratajkowski styles her hair in the latest TikTok: “Am I going crazy?”

Emily Ratajkowski is a woman of many talents! The actress made herself a fashionable haircut without leaving home.

In a video posted via TikTok on Monday, August 22, 31-year-old Ratajkowski explained to her subscribers that she needed a new look. “Okay, we’re going to the beach, and I want to add an extra layer to myself,” the “Disappeared” star shared, dressed in a red bikini, standing in front of the bathroom mirror.

Grabbing a pair of scissors and cutting off the strands around her face, Ratajkowski sighed loudly. “Is this crazy? Am I going crazy?” she said. While she continued her chop, Ratajkowski’s 12-month-old son Sylvester interrupted the production with a quiet cry.

“This man doesn’t want me to record this video without him,” the author of “My Body” said, holding her baby, whom she shares with ex Sebastian Bear—McClard, on her hip.

Ratajkowski then went back to work, smoothing out the curls she had started with. She added a few more layers to the front before showing fans a shaggy but chic finished product. “I’ve cut my hair before— it’s not my best job,” Ratajkowski said. “But you know it’s a start. This is a moment.”

Last month, Us Weekly confirmed that the “Welcome Home” actress and 34-year-old Bear-McClard have announced the termination of their contract. Ratajkowski apparently hinted at family problems by liking negative tweets about the “God Knows What” star.

One fan tweet read: “I can’t believe this little bitch cheated on Emrata.” Meanwhile, another commenter noted that Ratajkowski “finally got free” from Bear-McClard.

The former couple tied the knot in February 2018. Two years later, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child. Sylvester was born in March 2021.

After the news of their breakup, a source told Us that Bear-McClard is “trying to get a second chance.” However, Ratajkowski “doesn’t want to be together again.”

