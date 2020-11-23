Emily Ratajkowski shows off while writing in bed!

Emily Ratajkowski posted a video of herself as she was writing on her bed! A video shared via her Instagram story

Emily Ratajkowski just posted a video of herself writing in bed!

Emily Ratajkowski has decided to dedicate her Sunday to writing! Indeed, this November 22, 2020, the top model posted a video of her via her Instagram story. Thus, on the images in question, we could see the beautiful brunette lying on her bed while her laptop was resting on her knees!

A video the mom-to-be captioned it: “Trying to write. “So let’s hope that this day is productive for the beautiful brunette of 29 years!

Moreover, while waiting for the latter to reveal what she is writing about, MCE TV invites you to admire a shot of Emily Ratajkowski in the middle of the creative process! This is obviously a screenshot from her Instagram story of the day!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI UNVEILS A PRETTY SELFIE OF HER

Three days ago, Emily Ratajkowski caused a stir on Instagram when she posted a stunning photo of herself! On the shot in question, the beautiful brunette was posing in a crop top! A piece that therefore allowed her pretty rounded belly to be seen!

So, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, the post in question already has more than 1.4 million likes, a real record for the young woman! The comments were also very numerous … And one thing is certain, his fans were not stingy with compliments!

MCE TV therefore invites you to discover some messages from fans of the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski! “Pregnancy looks so good on you, plus you’re more radiant than ever! “Or:” Too beautiful, your belly is getting bigger at top speed, you are magnificent! ”

We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful Emily! Comments that will therefore please the latter!



