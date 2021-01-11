Emily Ratajkowski reveals it with a stylish look!

In the streets of the Big Apple, Emily Ratajkowski was photographed in a very classy outfit that highlighted her baby bump!

While it is becoming increasingly rare on the Web, recently, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski was spotted in the streets of New York! The supermodel was therefore photographed wearing a very classy winter outfit!

A few days ago the Daily Mail posted a photo of beautiful Emily Ratajkowski on the streets of Big Apple City! The mother-to-be was not alone, she was accompanied by her sweetheart and their dog Colombo!

In addition, to stay warm, the 29-year-old supermodel wore a long fur coat! A piece she paired with low rise jeans and a dark blue sweater!

A classy look that went perfectly well to the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski! The icing on the cake, the young woman also wore heeled boots with a very original print!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI UNVEILS A SNAPSHOT IN HER PRIVACY

It has been almost a week since the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski posted anything via her Instagram feed! Thus, this Monday, January 11, 2020, fans of the beautiful brunette were delighted to see that the latter had reappeared on the social network!

Indeed, the mother-to-be posted a photo of her in her bed! A very intimate photo that his subscribers loved! Indeed, the post already has more than 190,000 likes in just a few hours! The proof that they have validated the shot of the star!

The comments are also very numerous… And especially all more adorable than the others! “Emily Ratajkowski is just divine! “” A gift from God this woman, can’t wait to see her little baby! “” Sublime this photo, it was a long time more! ”

We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful Emily! Very kind comments! An enthusiasm that will therefore please the latter! We let you admire the shot in question here.