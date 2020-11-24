Emily Ratajkowski reveals her pretty round hips!

Emily Ratajkowski has struck again on Instagram! To promote her brand “Inamorata”, the star is displayed sexier than ever.

Bomb alert ! On the Web, Emily Ratajkowski appeared with an ultra sexy bikini. Needless to say, his alluring post has (again) turned the heads of his subscribers.

We no longer present Emily Ratajkowski! Revealed thanks to Robin Thicke’s “Blurred lines” clip featuring T.I, the star subsequently hit the mark in the fashion world.

It is true that the pretty brunette has multiplied collaborations. She has worked with the greatest designers!

In parallel to all this, Emily Ratajkowski is also a fan of social networks. If the incendiary brunette is addicted to Instagram, she once made the show on TikTok.

Last I heard, all is well for her! At the moment, the model is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest.

Pampered by her man, the young woman is totally satisfied. Being very close to her followers, she therefore enjoys revealing her entire daily life on the Web.

Like a real cordon bleu, Emily Ratajkowski often makes her community salivate with her incredible recipes. The proof in pictures!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS LOOKING SEXIER THAN EVER!

For now, Emily Ratajkowski is determined not to know the gender of her unborn baby. The star also had rare confidences for US Vogue last October.

“We won’t know his gender until our child is 18 – then he or she can tell us,” said Sebastian Bear-McClard’s sweetheart.

While waiting, even if the sweetheart of Sebastian Bear-McClard has agreed to ease off, she continues to brilliantly manage her business. To this day, she masterfully handles her label “Inamorata”.

So to promote the upcoming Black Friday, the incendiary brunette unearthed an incredible photo of herself. Posing from the back, the young woman proudly exhibits her dream body in a pretty outfit from her range. We love !



