Emily Ratajkowski reveals her natural flawless complexion

Emily Ratajkowski posted a photo of her perfect complexion without filters or makeup via her Instagram story! The beautiful brunette was sublime!

Emily Ratajkowski has just released a breathtaking photo of herself via her Instagram story! The beautiful brunette took the pose naturally!

Unlike many influencers on Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to post unfiltered photos of herself! Indeed, the proof, via her Instagram story, this Sunday, November 22, 2020, the latter posted a selfie of her naturally!

In fact, in the image in question, the 29-year-old mother-to-be is posing while she is not wearing any makeup! However, the face of the latter is just perfect and without any flaws!

We let you see for yourself below! This is a screenshot from the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski’s Instagram story!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, HER PHOTOS OF HER WEEKEND FANS THE DESERT MAKE SENSATION

Two days ago, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski posted no less than 6 pictures of her weekend in the desert. Photos of landscape, breakfast or even her outfits of the day… The beautiful brunette revealed her whole weekend with her darling!

Photos that Internet users have loved! “Make the most of this trip before the baby arrives!” “” It’s wonderful, you’re very lucky to have been able to enjoy this exotic setting! ”

Or: “The photos are just too beautiful!” Plus, I’ve loved your looks ever since you got pregnant Emily Ratajkowski! They are both comfortable and stylish ”; can we read on the social network of the beautiful brunette!

Comments all more adorable than the others and which will therefore please the latter! So it’s your turn to discover the photos of her weekend in the desert below, watch out!



