Emily Ratajkowski reveals her baby bump

In the story of her Instagram account, Emily Ratajkowski unveiled her adorable baby bump. She loves her pregnant body!

Emily Ratajkowski shares her pregnancy with her subscribers. Very happy to be a future mother, she reveals her baby bump every day.

How cute ! Since Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy on her Instagram account, the pretty brunette hasn’t stopped sharing content.

Indeed, the one nicknamed Emrata can not help but unveil new photos and videos. In each of the images, the young woman shows her baby bump.

Thus, Sébastien Bear Mc-Clard’s wife loves her pregnant body. Watching her belly round over the months makes her very happy.

Especially since Emily Ratajkowski finds her new figure more than pleasing to the eye. So the model photographs him on a daily basis.

One way to see how big your belly is, day after day. In any case, his subscribers cannot manage without his photos by the thousand at all.

It must be said that the it-girl with millions of subscribers on the social network has never been so happy. Motherhood blossoms her fully!

EMILY RATAJOWSKI WANTS A FAMILY

One thing’s for sure, Emily Ratajkowski can’t wait to hold her first child. Especially since she dreamed of starting a family.

A few days ago, the one that was revealed in the clip “Blurred Lines” by Robin Thicke, T.I and Pharrell Williams was already talking about the “two men” of her life.

Namely, her husband and her dog, Colombo. The two were slumped on their couch. They seemed to be having a good day the way we like them, bedridden.

And this, all in relaxation. So Emily Ratajkowski is impatient with the idea of ​​living this same kind of day, but with their newborn baby.

Whatever her gender, girl or boy. Besides, the actress won’t want to reveal it. According to her, it will be up to her child to choose which sex he will have.



