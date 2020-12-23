Emily Ratajkowski reveals her 3rd trimester baby bump!

Emily Ratajkowski just posted a new photo on her Instagram account. The young woman reveals her 3rd trimester baby bump!

Emily Ratajkowski then announced the news in Vogue. She had opened up on the subject for the first time. And had made some revelations including about the sex of the child.

“When my husband and I tell friends I’m pregnant, their first question after ‘congratulations’ is almost always’ you know what you want? “”

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SHARES HER BABY BUMP

Emily Ratajkowski then added. “We like to respond that we won’t know the sex until our child is 18 and they will tell us then at that time. Everyone laughs about it. (…) ”

“The truth is, we ultimately have no idea who – rather than what – is growing in my womb. Who will this person be? What kind of person will we become parents to? How will they change our lives and who we are? It is a wonderful and terrifying concept, which makes us both helpless and humble. ”

Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski very involved in feminist causes but also on the issue of gender does not want to put her child in a kind of “box”.

And for good reason, she wants her baby to decide for himself his sex when he is obviously old enough to do so.

But while waiting for her child to show the tip of her nose, the young woman shares photos with her subscribers. Close to them, she does not hesitate to share moments of her daily life as a pregnant woman.

A few hours ago, she shared a new photo on which she reveals her baby bump!



