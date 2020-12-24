Emily Ratajkowski receives a nice gift from her daddy!

Emily Ratajkowski receives a wonderful gift from her dad and thanks him on Instagram. She loves her painting!

Emily Ratajkowski’s dad just gave her daughter a wonderful gift. The social media star thanks him on Instagram and then reveals her sublime painting.

Very active on social networks, Emily Ratajkowski shares everything with her fans. From her most beautiful photos to her most intimate moments in life.

With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored. They then follow the activity of their idol with the greatest attentions.

As a result, the very famous American photo model has no less than 27 million subscribers on Instagram, her favorite platform.

Yes, you did hear! She thus emerges as one of the most popular stars of the moment and does not intend to give up her place anytime soon.

Not long ago, Emily Ratajkowski unveiled the sublime gift of her dad in story. She still can’t get over it!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI LOVES HER DADDY’S GIFT!

On Thursday, December 24, Emily Ratajkowski added a brand new post to her Instagram story. Something to delight her millions of fans.

We then discover a very beautiful painting made by her dad. “The first baby paintings. Best gift from my dad. ”

You will probably have guessed it, so this is her Christmas present. And she seems to really like it.

It must be said that he is very beautiful. So we see 3 dinosaurs in space, with cosmonaut helmets. Very stylish !

Emily Ratajkowski’s dad is really talented. The social media star seems very happy to have received this sublime present.

We let you take a look at her Insta story!



