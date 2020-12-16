Emily Ratajkowski ravishing alongside her dog Colombo!

In the story of her Instagram account, Emily Ratajkowski appeared with her adorable dog, Colombo. She loves it!

A real pot-of-glue that does not bother the top model to say the least, revealed in the clip Blurred Lines by Robin Thicke, T.I and Pharrel Williams.

Indeed, the one who is expecting her first child cannot do without him. It’s simple, she considers him her best four-legged friend.

So, Emily Ratajkowski brings Colombo wherever she goes. And at home, her doggie seems to have all the rights. Like getting into bed and sleeping next to her.

Either way, her community loves to see them close together. So, the pretty 29-year-old brunette never hesitates to share photos of them on the social network Instagram.

In fact, the model has just released a new photo with her four-legged companion. And this, in the story of his Instagram account this Tuesday, December 15.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS SO CUTE

Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski and Colombo can be seen sitting next to each other. In a white room, the two of them are staring at the lens.

Enough to melt its subscribers, who love to see them together. Even if, lately, the majority of them prefer to see their baby bump.

Because yes, Emily Ratajkowski will soon give birth to her first child. A pregnancy she hid from the general public for five months.

After all, she and Sébastien Bear Mc-Clard wanted to wait until the first trimester, minimum, had passed before revealing it. Now, they all can’t wait to meet him!



