Emily Ratajkowski proudly shows off her baby bump!

Emily Ratajkowski made her followers happy! Via her Instagram story, the star unveiled her incredible baby bump.

On October 26, Emily Ratajkowski formalized great news for Vogue! Through a video signed by Lena Dunham, the star confirmed her very first pregnancy.

“I dreamed of you for the first time the other night,” she said to the camera. But also: “We are waiting for you, and we are wondering who you will be. “.

With her darling Sebastian Bear-McClard, the incendiary brunette has also decided not to reveal the sex of the unborn baby.

“We won’t know his gender until our child is 18 – so he or she can tell us. “, Also added Emily Ratajkowski in her gallery.

In the meantime, the pretty brunette continues to be very active on her social networks. A few hours ago via her Instagram account, she made a little surprise to her fans. The proof in pictures!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI MAKES SENSATION WITH HER BABY BUMP!

As you can see, Emily Ratajkowski posted a brand new photo of her baby bump! And for her shot, the star also bet on an ultra trendy outfit.

Indeed, the young woman has opted for a very colorful croc top and pretty overalls. There is no doubt that her choice of clothing has inspired many of her fans.

Being very close to her followers, Emily Ratajkowski no longer wants to hide the progress of her pregnancy from her admirers. And its many pictures are always the greatest happiness of its subscribers.

On the Web, many Internet users are still betting on the sex of their unborn baby. Others have already made some suggestions on possible first names.

In all, all are delighted for the pregnancy of the young woman! Radiant, her happiness is a pleasure to see.



