Emily Ratajkowski Just Shared The First Photo Of Her Son Sylvester

Emily Ratajkowski shared the first photo of her son Sylvester’s face. Sweet enough to melt your heart. The 30-year-old Inamorata designer gave birth to Sly in March. She is her first child with her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. The “Gone Girl” actor and producer got married in a surprise courthouse wedding in New York in 2018.

In the photo shared on the model’s Instagram Story, Sylvester is wearing a red hat that’s too big for her and a knitted sweater with the nickname Sly on it.

Ratajkowski joked that she had posted several pictures of her breastfeeding her son since he was born:

If it looks like I’m breastfeeding all the time because I am.

Ratajkowski announced she was pregnant last October. She didn’t reveal the gender of her baby at the time, simply saying, “I can’t wait to see who it will be.”

He added that Bear-McClard told friends and family at the time that “We won’t know the gender of our child until he’s 18 and he’ll let us know at that time.”

However, she seemed to have changed her tune when she referred to Sly as her “beautiful boy” on Instagram.

Prior to Sly’s arrival, Ratajkowski shared many special moments with her fans regarding her pregnancy and birth. “Sly has arrived on the most surreal, beautiful and loving morning of my life,” she wrote on Instagram after giving birth.