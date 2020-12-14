Emily Ratajkowski is very stylish with sunglasses!

Emily Ratajkowski shines! The model takes a little time for herself during her pregnancy … and appears with sunglasses.

Happiness can be read in Emily Ratajkowski’s eyes… or almost. Because the model has decided to wear sunglasses in her latest Instagram stories… But she seems delighted!

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, she has indeed taken a little longer for herself. It must also be said that in the midst of the Covid wave in the USA, she is right to stay at home and limit her outings …

But for her last quarter before the big arrival, Emily Ratajkowski shines more than ever! Of course, the pretty young lady spares the most complicated moments of her pregnancy …

But she obviously manages to take time for herself and for Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two take advantage of being together, but also take pictures… And thus reveal the pretty little belly!

In Emily Ratajkowski’s latest Insta story, it’s no longer about the baby bump, but about glasses. It honors a partnership with a brand of sunglasses… Canon.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI, CANON WITH SUNGLASSES

She publishes an almost traditional Emrata photo. Because the model does not smile… But manages to bewitch the people who watch. With deep eyes, glasses in her hands, she looks hot.

Two photos, two very captivating looks: Emily Ratajkowski remains charming and inspiring. But the partnership may not be a success… Because glasses are less noticeable than the person wearing them!

So certainly, the model publishes the Insta link of the sunglasses store… But not sure that the 260,000 likes are for sunglasses. We can imagine a lot of fans liking the pretty face of the star …

But above all, we are waiting for more photos! Because these allow him to earn money … But do not allow fans to see his baby bump. We want to see Emily Ratajkowski evolve!



