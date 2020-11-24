Emily Ratajkowski is too sensual to dance with Sebastian!

Emily Ratajkowski is several months pregnant. The starlet has unveiled a video of a sexy dance for her darling Sebastian.

Emily Ratajkowski has the perfect love affair with Sebastian Bear McClard. The starlet wants to nostalgia for a sexy dance with her husband.

Emily Ratajkowski is happier than ever! The starlet has been in a relationship for more than two years with Sebastian. Their story went very quickly as they married soon after in the utmost secrecy.

The starlet said “yes” to her sweetheart in 2018 in New York. Since then, everything seems to be going well between them and they appear to be very complicit. It is not uncommon to see the 27-year-old in her husband’s arms.

In fact, a few weeks ago, Emily Ratajkowski announced some good news to the fans. She is several months pregnant and has managed to keep her pregnancy a secret. Nevertheless, since then, she lets go and very often reveals her baby bump on Instagram.

The model does not deprive herself of anything and seems more fulfilled than ever, pregnant. Nevertheless, she wants to be somewhat nostalgic for a sexy dance with her husband.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: THIS SEXY DANCE WITH HER HUSBAND!

Emily Ratajkowski is sensual and knows what to do in order to charm fans. Nevertheless, it also seems to work with Sebastian. Indeed, he is crazy about her and will do anything for her. In fact, they keep being seen as accomplices on social media.

So, this Tuesday, November 24, Emily unveiled a little excerpt from a sexy old dance with her husband. We find her in jeans and a tank top dancing in Sebastian’s arms. The two stars have rhythm in their skin and are doing very well.

The video dates back to their trip to Mexico City in December 2018. They had celebrated the New Year there and have very fond memories. However, the starlet will not be able to travel this year because of the Covid.

So Emily Ratajkowski wanted to give her husband a little nod on Instagram. She still seems so in love with him and can’t wait to expand the family soon!



