Emily Ratajkowski is Superga’s newest global ambassador — check out her capsule collection here

Superga, a shoe brand known for its iconic style and comfortable sneakers, has just announced that Emily Ratajkowski will be their new global ambassador. Emily is working with Superga not only on their Spring campaign/Summer 2022, she even collaborated with the brand to create a capsule collection that will be released in the form of drops by the end of the summer.

Having been a fan of Superga for more than a decade, Emily wanted to respect the Italian heritage and simplicity of the brand when creating her collection. She took the fans’ favorite Superga 2750 Classic and Alpina and changed both styles, adding off-white edging and rounded laces. Both the 2750 Emrata and the 2636 Alpina Emrata will be available for purchase online at Superga.

“I love Superga and their timeless approach to sneakers,” Emily said. “I’ve been wearing this brand for many years, so this collaboration was completely natural for me.”

Read on to see Emrata’s take on the two classic Superga models, as well as a few other styles worth paying attention to.