Emily Ratajkowski is proud to be able to create her masks!

Emily Ratajkowski creates her own beauty masks for the Loops cosmetics brand! And she’s really proud of it.

Very active on Instagram, Emily Ratajkowski has just made a very big announcement to her fans. The social media star therefore creates her own beauty masks for the Loops cosmetics brand!

Every day, Emily Ratajkowski feeds her Instagram feed with exclusive content. With it, Internet users do not have time to be bored.

Photo shoots, beauty tips and brand new announcements, everything goes! The famous model hides nothing from his very large audience.

As a result, Emily Ratajkowski has no less than 27 million subscribers on the platform. Yes, you did hear!

And to the delight of all these beautiful people, she just made a very big announcement. The social media star never stops!

Discover its beauty masks in collaboration with the cosmetics brand Loops.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI PRESENTS HER BEAUTY MASKS ON INSTA!

So recently Emily Ratajkowski fed her Insta feed with a whole new set of never-before-seen photos. And his fans rejoice!

The social media star thus presents his own beauty mask for the Loops cosmetics brand. And so we have to believe that she is very proud of it!

“I’m so proud of these masks and so excited about my title as Creative Director at Loops Beauty. So I made an ad in my stories. Go see ! ”

Emily Ratajkowski strikes again! The very famous photo model thus connects projects, but above all, very big successes. High class !

We let you take a look at its different Insta stories.



