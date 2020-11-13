Emily Ratajkowski is proud about her pregnancy in Vogue!

Emily Ratajkowski just posted the cover of the latest Vogue Us she is in! The young woman was proud of her interview!

Emily Ratajkowski has just reposted the cover of the latest Vogue Us via her Instagram story!

Since revealing that she was pregnant, Emily Ratajkowski has multiplied the pictures of her baby bump via her Instagram story! Recently, the beautiful brunette even said more about her pregnancy!

In fact, in an article for Vogue US, the beautiful 29-year-old brunette spoke about the “magic” and “mystery” surrounding her pregnancy!

An article that the beautiful brunette shared via her Instagram story this Friday, November 13, 2020! Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski was visibly delighted with this interview!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI UNVEILS A NICE PICTURE OF HER BABY BUMP

Two days ago, Emily Ratajkowski posted a stunning photo of her in a swimsuit on Instagram! An outfit that allowed her subscribers to discover her sublime baby bump!

So, fans of the supermodel loved this post! Thus, the post in question has already accumulated more than a million likes, a real record for the future mother! The comments are also very numerous and very complimentary!

“Too beautiful Emily Ratajkowski, the pregnancy suits her so well! “But she is beautiful, that little rounded belly is just a gift from God! “” Canon this swimsuit, but also the one wearing it! “” Simply divine pregnant! “” A dream vision and a dream body, all in the same photo! ”

We can thus read on the social network of the sublime Emily! Comments all more adorable than each other which will therefore please the young woman! We invite you to admire the photo in question below! Warning the eyes…



