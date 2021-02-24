Emily Ratajkowski is prettier than ever

Emily Ratajkowski poses in a sublime ultra sexy black outfit and thus displays her baby bump in the eyes of all on Instagram.

With each appearance on the Web, Emily Ratajkowski then puts everyone in agreement. The social media star shows off in a gorgeous, sexy black outfit and shows off her bulging little belly.

Very active on social networks, Emily Ratajkowski makes her millions of fans happy. With it, Internet users hardly have time to be bored.

Every day, the very famous photo model feeds her various accounts with pictures, each more sublime and sexy than the next. And her fans rejoice!

They thus follow its activity with the greatest attentions, in search of new nuggets. It must be said that there is a hell of a lot of it every day.

As a result, Emily Ratajkowski has no less than 27 million subscribers on Instagram, the showcase of her best photos. Yes, you did hear it.

She thus appears as one of the most popular and influential stars of the moment on the platform. In fact, she spends a lot of her time there.

And to the delight of her millions of fans, the network star has just added two new ultra sexy shots. We love !

Check out the latest post from the very famous model, available on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski sexier than ever and about to give birth!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IN A SEXY OUTFIT ON INSTAGRAM!

Very close to her large audience, Emily Ratajkowski reveals everything about her lively daily life. Internet users follow the life of their idol with great attention.

As you probably know, the one who shares the life of the handsome Sebastian Bear McClard is preparing to give birth to her very first child.

No, you’re not dreaming ! The pretty 29-year-old brunette is indeed pregnant. And she’s not really the type to hide it … Quite the contrary!

The photos of her pregnancy are multiplying on her Instagram account. She loves her little bulging stomach so she doesn’t hesitate to show it off to everyone.

In fact, the social media star has just reoffended. In the morning of Wednesday February 24, she therefore shared two new pictures.

The beauty queen thus appears in a sublime all-black ensemble with a small pair of very chic heels. She also carries a bag of the same color.

Her ultra sexy and very tight outfit reveals her baby bump. She seems really proud of her body! And her fans love it.

Under the spell, the latter then once again reacted en masse to the last post of their idol. It already has more than 700,000 likes! You will understand, so this is one more card for Emily Ratajkowski.