Emily Ratajkowski is having Christmas with Sebastian!

Emily Ratajkowski and Sébastian spent their romantic New Year’s Eve! Indeed, the top model posted a photo of her darling on Instagram.

Thursday, December 24, 2020, Emily Ratajkowski unveiled a photo of her darling Sebastian, near a fireplace! A post that the beautiful brunette captioned as follows: “Merry Christmas! ”

Obviously, the top model of 29 was spending Christmas Eve with her darling! The last Christmas that the 2 lovebirds spend together! Indeed, the couple are preparing to welcome their first child!

We let you admire the post in question from Emily Ratajkowski! This is a screenshot from the mom-to-be’s Instagram story.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SHARES A PHOTO FROM “HIS HOLIDAY AT HOME”

Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation on Instagram two days ago! Indeed, the beautiful brunette has posted no less than two photos of herself via her feed! Photos in which the brunette beauty could be seen posing in their home as she held Kerastase hair products in her hands.

Indeed, the future mother has long been one of the brand’s ambassadors! So the supermodel captioned her post: “Vacation at home with #ElixirUltime signed @kerastase_official, my family. ”

So, Internet users loved this publication! Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski’s post already has more than 350,000 likes, a real record! The comments are also very numerous!

“Too beautiful Emily… Pregnancy looks so good on you”, “Sometimes there is nothing better than staying at home, rest well before the baby arrives!” “We can thus read on the social network of the beautiful 29-year-old brunette.

Comments that will therefore please the beautiful Emily! We invite you to admire the two pictures in question below!



