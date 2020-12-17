Emily Ratajkowski is giving news to her subscribers!

Emily Ratajkowski is super happy, her essay was one of the most read at New York Time in 2020! The beauty announced the news on Insta!

Emily Ratajkowski must have been super happy when she heard the news about her essay!

Box full for the beautiful brunette this year! Indeed, in 2020, she will have lived through sacred things!

Already in the first place, she will become a mother for 2021… Great news for everyone!

So, ever since Emily Ratajkowski announced her pregnancy to her fans, she hasn’t stopped sharing great photos of her rounded belly with us… In other words, it makes us melt!

However, the beautiful brunette has already announced something very important about her child … Indeed, no “gender reveal party” for the model!

The latter will not want to gender her child … It is he who will choose what sex he or she is when he or she is 18! A news that rather divided his fans …

Regardless, in 2020 Emily Ratajkowski was a hit pro as well!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ANNOUNCES BIG NEWS TO HER FANS!

A few months ago, Emily Ratajkowski had published an essay in New York Time! A real success since the beauty has a large community that adores her!

However, it was not the subscribers who made this writing so successful … That’s the subject!

Indeed, the young woman denounced sexual abuse and in particular told her story… Suffice to say that this sad news shocked everyone!

So, this sad story was read by a lot of people! A real victory for the famous Emily Ratajkowski!

So she shared the scores of her essay in story and post! And you know what ? This is New York Time’s most read text of 2020! Wow bravo to her!



