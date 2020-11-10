Emily Ratajkowski is coming to Inamorata promotion!

Emily Ratajkowski once again played the model to present her new Inamorata collection. And as always, the top amazed the web!

Warning the eyes ! Emily Ratajkowski strikes again! The sulphurous brunette has unveiled a new shoot for her brand Inamorata. She then appears in a very mysterious and sensual campaign! We show you …

Emily Ratajkowski will not stop surprising her fans at the end of the year! Indeed, the top created a surprise by announcing her pregnancy in October.

But that’s not all ! The it girl is also planning many projects for her career. She is then about to publish a book, and has even just released a new collection of lingerie.

Even pregnant, Emily Ratajkowski therefore gives everything to spoil her fans. She also played the role of models to present her latest Inamorata collection. We love !

The top unveiled her creations in a very sensual shoot! She has fun sharing new photos every day on her profile. And Internet users are already addicted to his pretty photos!

Yesterday, Emily bluffed the web! She shared a new clip from her campaign. And the result left no one indifferent!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SUBLIME FOR HER LAST SHOOTING!

The it-girl climbs up to show off her bikini. She is wearing an orange bikini top that looks great on her. The star also lets appear her XXL cleavage without complex. Enough to drive Internet users crazy!

Emily Ratajkowski poses with a very sensual air. The future mother fixes her right with a fiery gaze. And the result is scorching!

Internet users therefore adored this new photo! They are more than 39,000 to like the shot. The bomb also received thousands of compliments in commentary. Unbelievable !

Emily Ratajkowski therefore knows how to make the buzz with her brand Inamorata! And the bomb has not finished wowing us!



