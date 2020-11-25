Emily Ratajkowski, Inamorata in a leopard swimsuit!

To promote her brand “Inamorata”, Emily Ratajkowski appeared on Instagram with a very alluring trikini! Emily Ratajkowski has just caused a sensation with her subscribers! The star also posed with a trikini from her brand Inamorata which made its mark on the Web.

Like you, Emily Ratajkowski is also a big fan of social networks! She enjoys having fun on TikTok as much as she enjoys Instagram.

Last I heard, all is well for the pretty brunette. She is also pregnant with her 1st child!

Like her darling Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski refuses to know the sex of her unborn baby.

But being very close to her community, the top model enjoys immortalizing the evolution of her baby bump. And the pictures of the incendiary brunette continue to make the buzz among her fans.

At the moment, the star takes the opportunity to ease off. She mainly wants to devote herself to her family life.

Very comfortable with her femininity, the businesswoman continues to pose topless! Radiant and calm, her happiness is a pleasure to see.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI ULTRA SEXY IN INAMORATA TRIKINI!

Even pregnant, Emily Ratajkowski continues to give style lessons! Whatever she wears, everything suits her.

The star never takes a fashion faux pas. As usual, she always puts on trendy and very sexy outfits.

And her looks are copied by many of her fans. It must be said that when it comes to fashion, she knows it well.

As a reminder, in parallel to her career as a top model, Emily Ratajkowski also manages her brand “Inamorata”.

And all of its lingerie and swimwear collections are very successful around the world. Class!

So to celebrate the upcoming Black Friday, the incendiary brunette has released an old video of herself with a trikini from her label. Sexy as never before, the star has won unanimous support on the Internet… so as not to change!



