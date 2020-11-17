Emily Ratajkowski in tight tube dress Inamorata

Emily Ratajkowski posted a cute photo of her outfit of the day via her Instagram story! The beautiful brunette wore a sublime tube dress!

The temperature has gone up a notch on Instagram! Indeed, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski showed off a stunning photo of her in a breathtaking bodycon tube dress!

This Tuesday, November 17, 2020, the beautiful Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation on Instagram! Indeed, the 29-year-old top model posted a photo of her outfit of the day via her story! Thus, the latter wore a pretty tight dress that put her baby bump in value!

A shot that his many subscribers must have loved! And for good reason, as the number of likes on her recent Instagram photos can attest: her fans love the pregnant photos of the young woman.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI LOVES WEARING TUBE DRESSES SINCE PREGNANT

Emily Ratajkowski posted several pictures of herself in tube printed dresses a few days ago! A style that the beautiful brunette definitely loves to adopt since she got pregnant … And she is quite right! Indeed, tight dresses have the gift of sublimating the top model!

Thus, under these latest Instagram posts, many Internet users have commented on her outfit!

Or: “But it’s crazy, she’s even more beautiful since she got pregnant Emily Ratajkowski! »We can read on i!

Adorable comments that will please the latter! We invite you to admire a new photo of the beautiful brunette in a tube dress!



