Emily Ratajkowski in panties to show off her baby bump

Young Emily Ratajkowski is pregnant with her first child! Without complex, she showed us her superb baby bump in panties for Vogue!

A few weeks ago, the young woman gave us an announcement that had the effect of a bomb: she is expecting a child. Superb news that the beautiful brunette shared with us in several Instagram posts!

Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski is a big fan of her new belly! So she puts it forward as soon as she can: in panties, swimsuits or jumpsuits, all means are good to show off the famous baby bump … To our greatest happiness!

Eh yes ! On the fan side, everyone is pleased with the announcement! A little baby for Emrata!

However, Emily Ratajkowski gave her indications: we will not know the sex of the baby until he is 18 years old. Indeed, it is on this date that the child will say what he is!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI UNVEILS HER BABY BUMP IN PANTIES!

The beautiful brunette did a superb shoot for Vogue! Indeed, she posed in panties with her round belly… Wow, at least she will have lots of memories of her pregnancy!

On the Instagram post, Emily Ratajkowski therefore shared a series of three pictures… We love it, don’t you?

We therefore see the young bent woman who lifts her top. Only dressed in panties for the bottom, you can see how the beauty always has such a perfect body! What a cannon!

If Emily Ratajkowski loves the shoot taken for Vogue, it is not unanimous. Indeed, the physique of the beautiful brunette still pleases as much, but what disturbs it are her words about the sex of her child.

Thus, in the comments, many were contradicting her!



