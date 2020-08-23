Emily Ratajkowski in beige outfit with a bouquet of flowers!

Emily Ratajkowski makes each of her outings a fashionable moment. His last trip to town was no exception! She flashed a bouquet of flowers as sublime as herself. Summer is not over!

The sexy Emrata, of her little name, showed up in photos published this Saturday, August 22. She was wearing a beige mesh top and pants set. He was showing just the right amount of his abs … Steel!

But what was the extra touch was a really big accessory… Emily Ratajkowski was indeed carrying a huge bouquet of yellow flowers. In these light colors, Emrata has managed to combine the most prominent tones of summer!

Perhaps the flowers were given to her to celebrate her latest success… Emily Ratajkowski has indeed stood out in other photos this week as well. Those from its Summer of Sweats collection, from its Inamorata brand.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: HER PHOTOS SHAKE THE WORLD OF FASHION

Indeed, She has published photos in Polaroid style on Instagram where we see her wearing the latest models of joggers and tops of the line. After that, the new co ’passed … In just 10 hours!

Yet at first glance, these are simple sportswear outfits. But it looks like the simple logo marking the Emrata clan was the only argument its… 26 million subscribers needed!

The pretty Emily Ratajkowski continues from fashion shots, such as her floral outfit. After establishing herself at 29 as a true style icon, her latest records with Inamorata serve as her ultimate proof … That she is also a name to be taken seriously in the business!

Her last photos alone, of her in a mini dress with zebra patterns, have indeed succeeded in relaunching the never really outdated fashion of animal motifs! Next trend: a flower for every look!



