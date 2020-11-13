Emily Ratajkowski in a beautiful tight dress

Emily Ratajkowski is several months pregnant. The star looked sexy in a tight black dress on Instagram. Emily Ratajkowski is a fulfilled future mother. The star struck a pose in a tight dress and wants to be sexier than ever.

Emily Ratajkowski married almost two years ago to Sebastian Bear McClard. The star knew very little about her husband when she said “yes” to him. Since then, she has been discreet about her story, but posts a few photos from time to time of her couple.

The star has ignited the web for several years with her sexy photos. Thus, she poses for many magazines and has become a fashion and beauty icon. In fact, she recently created her own clothing brand: Inamorata Woman.

Emily Ratajkowski has come a long way in recent years and seems to have succeeded in everything both personally and professionally. After keeping a low profile on Instagram for a few days, the star shared some very good news with her fans. Indeed, she is more than three months pregnant!

Since her announcement, the starlet has never stopped revealing her baby bump. So, a few hours ago, she struck a pose in a tight dress and looked sexy.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IN A VERY SOFT DRESS!

Emily Ratajkowski has no complexes and even pregnant, the latter is showing off sexy. Indeed, she strikes a pose in a mini bikini and the pregnancy seems to suit her perfectly. Moreover, this Friday, November 13, the starlet unveiled a very beautiful outfit.

Indeed, on Instagram, Sebastien’s wife posed in a particularly tight black dress. She can be seen touching her stomach as she tries on her outfit. The garment fits her perfectly and puts her baby bump a little more forward.

Emily Ratajkowski is glad that she can still dress classy. All of her outfits look good on her and she is enjoying her pregnancy. In fact, she did imply that she was completely “obsessed” with her pretty black dress.

Thus, the star continues to delight her fans with her beautiful photos. Everyone is already looking forward to meeting their child, who promises to be just as beautiful as her!



