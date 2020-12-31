Emily Ratajkowski: her best outfits of 2020!

Canonissime would be the most adequate adjective to catalog our favorite it girl. Here are the 3 most beautiful outfits of Emily Ratajkowski!

Needless to say, Emily Ratajkowski has style no matter what. The future mom-to-be always looks like jaja. We have therefore selected her most beautiful outfits of 2020.

The year 2020 is coming to an end soon … If the confinement will make us spend New Years Eve in a small committee, that does not mean that we will not bet on a concrete look.

So who better than Emily Ratajkowski to teach us a lesson in style? After all, she is THE Personality of the Year 2020.

You just have to look at his Instagram account, which is full of content, each more stylish than the last. Regardless of the outfit, everyone validates it.

Of course, its dream plastic is one more argument in this direction. However, you can’t say she lacks class when she dresses.

To help you see more clearly, we have therefore selected the three most beautiful outfits of Emily Ratajkowski. All in all, enough to end the year on a high note.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: 3 STYLES THAT WE ACHIEVE WITHOUT HESITATION

Her most illustrious outfit is arguably the one she wore very recently: of course, her maternity outfit. Yep, Emily Ratajkowski is a kangaroo mom.

We will also validate the dress / canon V-shaped suit which gives it the look of a chic lady. She dared a scarlet and bright red, which highlights her pretty face.

Finally, third outfit and not the least, her very working girl ensemble. It consists of a white turtleneck and a long beige suit jacket.

On her feet, Emily Ratajkowski wears a pair of brown ankle boots. As for her legs, they flow into pretty slate-colored tapered jeans!



