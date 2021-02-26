Emily Ratajkowski strikes again! The star has just unveiled the cover of her first book “My body” on Instagram. We show you!

Good news for Emily Ratajkowski fans! The star is set to release her very first book and just unveiled the cover on Instagram! We show you!

Emily Ratajkowski is not done talking about her in 2021! Indeed, the star is at the heart of the news with her many projects!

The famous supermodel first made the buzz with the media coverage of her pregnancy. The supermodel keeps flaunting her baby bump and talking about motherhood in the media.

Emily Ratajkowski is due to give birth to her first child within a few weeks. A happy event which may therefore cause a lot of noise on the Internet!

But that’s not all ! The future mother also prepares many surprises for her admirers. And the latter decided to launch a big challenge!

The young woman has been working on releasing her first book for several months now. Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski decided to dive into writing to talk about feminism.

The star has therefore created a collection of essays on her “personal exploration of feminism, sexuality and power, the way men treat women.” A committed text that her fans are impatiently awaiting!

Emily Ratajkowski happy to release her very first book!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI UNVEILS THE COVER OF HER LIVE “MY BODY”

Emily Ratajkowski begins promoting her book on Instagram. Indeed, the star keeps talking about this incredible project and always shows up during her writing sessions.

As of yet, the supermodel has still not released the official date to get her tryout. But good news! The it girl has just given new information to her future readers!

Indeed, Emily Ratajkowski has just unveiled the official cover of her book on her profile. The star shared a visual and announced the start of online pre-sales.

The star has bet on sobriety for her book. Indeed, no sexy photos, nor portrait of the bomb for “My body”. The star preferred to opt for a white cover and pink writing.

The future mother is very moved to see the realization of her work. She thanked her fans through a long text on Instagram.

“Thanks to everyone who shared and pre-ordered my book. I feel so encouraged today! I can’t wait to see you read my essay! “.

Internet users, meanwhile, are very excited to be holding Emily Ratajkowski’s book in their hands. And the latter are already numerous to have pre-ordered the collection of the star.

No doubt: Emily Ratajkowski will therefore be a huge success with My Body! And her texts are likely to go around the world!