Emily Ratajkowski Downloaded a Dating App After Breaking Up With Pete Davidson, So What Can We Hope For?

We all know that dating and relationships can be difficult, but it seems that some just don’t need to put so much effort into finding love. Emily Ratajkowski is one of those people. However, when it comes to one of Hollywood’s hottest celebrities, she really is just like us — at least in one aspect — as she recently announced that she has joined a dating app. This revelation followed headlines that seem to indicate that her relationship with Pete Davidson has come to an end, and if the “Disappeared” actress even resorted to using apps in search of love, what chance do the rest of us possibly have? ?

Emily Ratajkowski is an actress who co—starred with Ben Affleck, a model who starred in music videos, and the author of My Body, a collection of essays on beauty, sexuality and strength in our culture. Since she announced her divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, she has reportedly been on several dates with Brad Pitt, and most recently was tied to Pete Davidson. So, why was it decided to create a dating profile? She explained in her podcast High Low(opens in new tab):

I drank a glass of wine and thought, “Damn it.” I actually felt cheeky because so many people were telling me not to take it.

Apparently, many people were puzzled by her decision to take up dating apps, as Emily Ratajkowski said she received questions both in her personal messages and from friends and family about why she was doing it, and her response to them was as follows:

Because I’m a woman. I am a free, independent, single woman. I want to do it.

And that should be enough for anyone! I like that she takes control of her personal life in this way and studies her options. She said she even received requests from women, “which is very exciting.” It’s especially funny that she did it defiantly after apparently a lot of people told her not to. However, she and her co-host noted that the use of dating apps no longer carries the stigma that it used to, and this is the world we live in now.

Emily Ratajkowski was previously linked to the infamous lovelace Pete Davidson. The alleged couple hung out on his birthday back in November, and then seemed to go public at a New York Knicks game. High hopes were pinned on the couple, as they were bound by love for the East Coast in a way that the graduates of the show “Saturday Night Live” with Kim Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend could not.

However, after Pete Davidson was spotted with his “Bodies, Bodies, Bodies” co-star Chase Sui Wonders at a New York Rangers game and at his house— combined with the disclosure of the dating app EmRata — it seems that their relationship is over (or at least not exclusive).

So, what kind of person is the model looking for in dating apps? Emily Ratajkowski stated that she just needs someone “normal”, saying:

We need a surgeon. We need a lawyer. Academician. …So I’m in this app just to get to know these people because my friends didn’t handle the norms.

Emily Ratajkowski has always been for women’s empowerment, and if she can find what she’s looking for, just like so many others are looking for love, she’ll gain more strength. Good luck to her and all of us in our relationship.