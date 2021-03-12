Emily Ratajkowski: Baby Sylvester Gets Her Love!

On her Instagram account, Emily Ratajkowski unveiled a photo of her newborn baby Sylvester. Her baby has received a lot of love from the stars!

A few months ago, Emily Ratajkowski made a huge buzz when she revealed that she was pregnant with her 1st baby. Now, the latter has arrived in her life. The pretty brunette made the presentations on social networks.

Throughout her pregnancy, Emily Ratajkowski revealed pictures of her baby bump. And the least we can say is that she kept her sexy side. She took photos, each more sublime than the next.

This Thursday, March 11, Emily Ratajkowski shared a new photo on her Instagram account. She took the pose sitting on her sofa. In her arms, the pretty brunette showed off her little breastfeeding baby.

With her eyes riveted on her child, the young woman showed herself to be really very complicit with her baby. In the caption of her Instagram photo, she also made confidences about her arrival. She did not fail to touch her fans.

The model wrote: “Sylvester Apollo Bear has joined us on Earth. Sly arrived on 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and loving morning of my life. ”

With her shot, she also garnered over 3.4 million likes from her fans. Under her photo, stars have welcomed Emily Ratajkowski’s child. But that’s not all. They also congratulated the mother on her work.

Emily Ratajkowski: Baby Sylvester Receives Lots Of Celeb Love!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI RECEIVES CONGRATULATIONS FROM MANY STARS AFTER THE BIRTH OF HER BABY

Kim Kardashian wrote “Bravo” to Emily Ratajkowski. For her part, Bella Hadid revealed: “Congratulations sweet family”. Donatella Versace said: “Congratulations Emily !!!! “.

Vanessa Hudgens also added to Emily Ratajkowski: “Welcome to the world of Sly! “. One thing is certain, she has received the support of many stars. These messages are sure to please him.

After months of waiting, fans of the pretty brunette discovered the gender of her baby through her first name. This is a little boy. On the other hand, the feminist refuses to give a gender to her child. At least, that’s what she told Vogue.

Emily Ratajkowski said: “When my husband and I told our friends I was pregnant, the 1st question was ‘Congratulations’. Then they asked: ‘Do you know what you want? ‘ “.

The actress had also added: “We like to answer them that we will not know the sex of our child before her 18 years. And that he would let us know then “.

One thing’s for sure, Emily Ratajkowski fans can’t wait to see her baby grow as the months go by. Case to follow!