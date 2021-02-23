Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian are married!

This Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Emily Ratajkowski celebrated her 3 years of marriage with Sebastian Bear-McClard via her social networks!

On February 23, 2018, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard said “yes” to each other in a small committee in New York. Madly in love with her man, the star has just celebrated their wheaten wedding anniversary on Instagram.

Emily Ratajkowski is a happy woman! To this day, she is one of the highest paid models around.

All the biggest brands want to work with it. It must be said that with her allure and pretty face, the pretty brunette knows how to put everyone in the pocket.

In parallel to all this, Emily Ratajkowski is also at the head of her label “Inamorata”. Creative, she is always teeming with ideas to create multiple sets of ultra-trendy lingerie and swimwear.

Very comfortable with her femininity, the businesswoman often turns the heads of her community by posing with her own creations on the Web. In the city, everything smiles on him too!

For several years, she spun the perfect love with Sebastian Bear-McClard! Three years ago, the lovebirds got together with a few relatives in New York.

And the couple bet for simplicity! Exit the traditional white dress.

For her wedding, Emily Ratajkowski caused a sensation with a mustard Zara suit. This Tuesday, February 23, 2021, the top model has decided to celebrate her wedding anniversary on the Web.

And to do so, the star has unveiled rare pictures of her union with her darling. The proof in pictures !

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard already married for 3 years!

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI AND SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD LOVE EACH OTHER AS ON DAY 1!

As you can see, Emily Ratajkowski posted adorable photos of her wedding to her sweetheart. Obviously, love and good humor were there.

For “Vanity Fair”, the star had also delivered on this very special day. In particular on the choice of its outfit.

“I never liked the idea of ​​wearing white to a wedding. Because I am not a pure woman ”, she thus confided. “I am a woman with a lot of character and experience in life. ”

But also: “I just loved the idea of ​​putting on a suit, especially at town hall. Because getting married is like taking over a business. ”

And to conclude: “Initially, I even wanted to wear red. And then I really liked the mustard yellow color (…). When I found this suit, I knew it was the right one. ”

Another style lesson from the model. Soon Emily Ratajkowski will welcome her first child as well!

At the moment, no one knows the exact date of her delivery. Plus, the businesswoman didn’t want to know the gender of her unborn baby!

However, the star told “Vogue” that she wanted above all to instill in him a gender-neutral education. In any case, we can not wait to see her nursery and her happiness is a pleasure to see!