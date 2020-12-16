Emily Ratajkowski and her lover are posing!

Inseparable from her darling Sebastien Bear-McClard, Emily Ratajkowski immortalized a romantic moment via her social networks!

Emily Ratajkowski loves spending time with her sweetheart Sebastien Bear-McClard. On the Web, she appeared in a very casual outfit “alongside her other half. You will see, his post is great!

After seeing Thanksgiving celebrate, Emily Ratajkowski is about to celebrate Christmas with her family. And she is obviously looking forward to it!

A few days ago, the pretty brunette was spotted buying her pretty tree. And his dog Colombo was there too.

In front of the paparazzi, Emily Ratajkowski appeared very blooming. In a few months, the supermodel will welcome her first child.

For “Vogue” last October, the star opened up about the progressive education she was going to apply to her unborn baby.

“We will not know the gender of our child until he is 18 and that is so,” she said. “I want to be a parent who allows their children to be themselves in front of me.

But also: “And yet I realize that although I can hope that my children can find their own place in the world. Whatever happens, they will be confronted with the undeniable constraints and constructions of the genre before they can speak, or even be born “.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: NEVER WITHOUT HER CHIEF!

Like you, Emily Ratajkowski is also a big fan of social networks! And she loves to interact with her subscribers on the Web.

Very often, the star reveals alluring photoshoots to the delight of her fans. And that’s not all ! As a true marketing pro, he also sometimes promotes his brand “Inamorata”.

But right now, the pretty brunette likes to post pictures of her baby bump. And as soon as she posts something, her followers are on the alert.

Recently, Emily Ratajkowski decided to immortalize a romantic moment with her sweetheart. And their adorable dog also posed with them.

That day, they bet on an ultra simple look from his famous label. In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see.

“You are too cute”, we can read under his post. But also: “Too beautiful, both of you! I love ! “.



