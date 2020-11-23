Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin in an old photo

In the story of her Instagram account, Emily Ratajkowski shares an adorable photo with her friend Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

On the occasion of Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s 24th birthday, Emily Ratajkowski wants to mark the occasion. She reveals a very old photo!

You know what they say: when a friendship lasts more than 7 years, it can last a lifetime. So will Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin Bieber ever go away? Their friendship seems much stronger than one might think …

Indeed, the two women are very friends. While the two stars have both adopted different lifestyles, they are no less close. Moreover, Sébastien Bear Mc-Clard’s wife has just proved it.

So, the one that was revealed in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” clip shared a photo in her Instagram story. On it, we can find their pretty faces.

One detail is obvious: Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin are much younger! So, we have to believe that this photo goes back a few years already. But why did the future mother find such a file?

It must be said that this Sunday, November 22 is a special day. And for good reason, Justin Bieber’s wife is celebrating her 24th birthday. So, the supermodel we nickname Emrata didn’t want to miss this opportunity.

Especially since the principal concerned sent her a nice message. “Happy birthday @haileybaldwin. Look at those baby heads! It’s so amazing to see what a woman you have become. I’m sending you a lot of love today, “she wrote.

EMILY RATAJKOWSKI: NOT THE FIRST TIME

In any case, this is not the first time that Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin Bieber have shown their friendship on the web. Very proud of her brand Inamorata, the pretty blonde didn’t hesitate to advertise her on Instagram.

So, Hailey Baldwin Bieber appeared in an orange bikini. In addition to the photo, she added the word “I love you”, directly addressed to Emily Ratajkowski.



