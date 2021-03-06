Emily Osment and Gregg Sulkin to star in Netflix comedy

Netflix continues to invest in new shows and actors that have the appreciation of the teen audience. According to information from the American website Deadline, the two new members of the streaming platform are actor Gregg Sulkin and actress Emily Osment, who will participate together in a new Netflix comedy series.

The new Netflix series

The new show doesn’t have a name yet, but it already has a storyline. The program, which will have 10 episodes, will tell the story of an Ivy League-educated young woman named Chelsea (Emily Osment).

The girl is left with no options and is forced to move in with her sister Claire, who shares the house with some friends. One of these friends is Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a personal trainer who is often shirtless and who also shares a romantic past with Chelsea’s sister.

The production is a creation of Jack Dolgen (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Doug Mand (How I Met Your Mother) and Kourtney Kang (Doogie Kamealoha, MD). The episodes will be directed by Pamela Fryman (Call Your Mother).

The two young actors

Sulkin and Osment became famous during their time as Disney Channel stars. The boy achieved fame as Mason, a role he played in The Wizards of Waverly Place. Already the actress shone on television as Lilly, the best friend of the protagonist of Hannah Montana.

In the most recent works, Emily Osment participated in The Kominsky Method, another series from Netflix. While Gregg Sulkin was part of the Runaways series, which is from Marvel and launched on Hulu, Netflix’s competing streaming platform.