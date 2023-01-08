Taylor Swift is one of the most beloved and successful stars around the world. However, such popularity means that her dating history is also known to everyone. She’s been dating Joe Alvin for a long time. At one time, the singer was known for writing songs based on her personal life. Speaking of the disagreements that have arisen, all the model stars have supported Swift. So is Emily Ratajkowski.

However, the star felt undermined when her personal life took over her career, at least in the eyes of several people. An old interview with Ellen DeGeneres recently surfaced, and this prompted the Cruz actress to react in support of the young Taylor Swift.

What did Emily Ratajkowski say in support of Taylor Swift in her old interview with Ellen DeGeneres?

Taylor Swift’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2012 recently surfaced. While most episodes of talk shows are published for light fun, this one was pretty dark for both the singer and her fans. According to the NY Post, the High Low host with EmRata said, “It’s so fucked up. She’s literally begging her to stop.” At the time of the interview, the singer was about 20 years old. During her episode on the Ellen DeGeneres show, the host continued to ask singer Ivy questions about her personal life.

The singer was shown her photos with various celebrities and asked to ring a bell if she was dating. Swift didn’t like playing this game. Consequently, the host took over the call and kept ringing the bell while various top-level celebrities were shown on the screen. The singer became embarrassed almost to tears, and she exclaimed: “Stop! I feel so bad every time I come here and you’re playing another dude on the screen.”

She also complained that two identical guys are never shown on the screen, as she reappears as a guest. The interview was sharply criticized by Swift for upsetting the young artist, although Swift still returned to the show after that.

What do you think about Emily Ratajkowski’s comments about the interview? Comment on your thoughts.